Six-time champion claims Green Jacket

KAPUSKASING – Noted London Ont. golfer Jordan Crampton has done it again, having claimed the Green Jacket for the sixth time following his victory at this year's Bob Young Invitational tournament held over the Canada Day weekend.

Runner-up this year was Alain Robichaud.

“This year went well for me,” Crampton said. “It feels really good to have won again. There's a really good list of names of multiple winners for this tournament, with some of the guys there being before my time like Lamontagne. the Robichaud brothers, my uncle Dan Piche, who each have four or five wins, so to get up to that category is truly something for me.”

Despite the weekend's gloomy weather forecast, Crampton said things turned out well, with only Saturday having bad rain.

“We were expecting a lot of rain every day, but fortunately we only had some on Saturday and nothing on Sunday so we lucked out for that,” he said. “Typical conditions, those who adjust are usually those who end up doing the best.”

Other results for the tournament include:

Champion – Jordan Crampton

First Flight – Nathan Wainwright

Second Flight – Yvon Allard

Third Flight – Dan Guindon

Fourth Flight - Alain Noël

Fifth Flight- Kip Giles

Event organizer David Guay said that as a whole the tournament went well.

“Things went surprisingly well despite having low numbers and the iffy weather as usual,” he said. “We had 68 participants this year, with some coming all the way from Calgary.”

When asked if the weather proved a challenge he said that he thought the downpour on Saturday would prove the end of the tournament.

“When it started pouring I thought we were done for the weekend, thats how bad it was, but luckily it cleared up and the sun actually came out a few hours later,” Guay said. “But that definitely slowed us down for the entire first day.”

New to the tournament this year was live entertainment in the evening.

“It made for a cozier group, everyone stuck around the place a little more, so it definitely added to the ambience and atmosphere.”

Guay emphasized that the Bob Young Invitational is the only tournament in the North that is medal play.

“You play your own game, it is not a two-man, or four-man scramble,” he said. “I think that format has to remain in order to keep the tradition of the Green Jacket, and if anything this year might have opened our eyes to town down the number of participants in the future, and make it more of an exclusive experience for everyone.”