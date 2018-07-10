OK Tire Kapswim concludes season

Article Submitted

KAPUSKASING - The swim season is now over for the OK Tire Kapswim squad and their athletes capped it off by competing in multiple qualifying meets, solidifying their rankings among the top in the province, for some.

Danika Éthier qualified for the Ontario Summer Provincial Championships in Etobicoke last weekend. Competing with 79 other clubs, she finished 11th in the 100 breast preliminaries.

Madison Smith qualified for the Ontario Summer AA Championships in Markham last weekend and earned the 18th position in the 100 breast preliminaries. 65 clubs were in attendance.

Danika and Kaylee LaSalle also attended the Ontario Summer Festival Championships in Markham the weekend of June 15th. Danika was 9th in the 200 breast while Kaylee finished 10th in the 200 back in her age group. 82 clubs had participants.

Finally, 5 swimmers attended the Jeno Tihanyi Long Course Championships in Sudbury at the beginning of June. Competing with 21 other clubs, Kapswim earned 5 podiums led by Danika with 4 and Laurence Trottier with the other. Nicola Girouard was 5th in the 50 fly, Sarah Éthier 19th in the 50 breast, and Emily Laurin was 6th in the 100 fly.

The OK Tire Kapswim team would like to thank their coaches for their dedication and time they invest in their athletes during the entire season: Sue Smith, Joelle Casonato, Daniel Girouard, Susan Renaud, Linda Depape, Kelsy Courchesne, Nancy Côté and Cassidy Roobroeck.

The team strives to offer the best competitive environment for their athletes and as such, needs to rely on generous sponsors. Thank you to our major sponsor OK Tire.

Thanks also to Lachance Construction, TransCanada, Larabie’s Independent Grocery, Ontario Power Generation, Dufour Waste Disposal, GT Plumbing and Heating, Caisse Populaire, Collins Barrow, Lecours Ford, Les Boys Sports, Filion Bus Line, Kapuskasing Super 8, Detour Gold, and Dentiste Gravel.