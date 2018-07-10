KAPUSKASING - During the month of June 2018, the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 992 calls for service, which included the following:

* 1 Alarm, accident and death event

* 41 Violent related incidents

* 42 Property related occurrences

* Nine drug related cases

* 10 Driving Offences

* 75 Property and vehicle related crimes

* 106 Provincial statues related incidents

Officers in the Cochrane, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee and Hearst offices have also patrolled the highways to ensure road safety and conducted traffic enforcement on the highways throughout the James Bay Detachments' area.

The OPP would like to remind the public, that with summer upon us, there will be more traffic on the roads. Please leave yourself plenty of time, drive carefully and arrive at your destination safely.