Catch the Ace off to Strong Start

KAPUSKASING - Catch the Ace Kapuskasing is currently in it’s 10th week of play of Round 2 and the Jackpot is now estimated to be just under $ 2,200.00 for the draw that will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

“Round 2 is off to strong start: to date we have given $ 1,267.00 in prize money to 9 lucky recipients, and with ticket sales continuing to grow every week, the Jackpot is increasing at a very quick rate. It is all very exciting!” explains Sara Lauzon of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund.

The weekly prize winners are as follows:

Week 1: Debbie Morin won $ 155.00

Week 2: Elaine Nelson won $ 128.00

Week 3: Debbie Morin won $ 104.00

Week 4: Thérèse Doucet won $ 106.00

Week 5: Denyse Morin won $ 152.00

Week 6: Mario Gagnon won $ 166.00

Week 7: Marlene Tremblay won $ 139.00

Week 8: Murielle Caron won $ 136.00

Week 9: Julie, Debbie, Sue and Marianne won $181.00

The Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank have received a total of $ 3,167.50

“I know I can speak for both the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank committees when I say we are very happy with the results and are very thankful for the community support.” says James Croteau of the Kapuskasing Food Bank. “Round 2 ticket sales have surpassed our First Round sales and it really shows how supportive the community is when it comes to these great charities.”

For those not familiar with Catch the Ace, it is essentially a 50/50 draw but with two prizes: 20% of sales are awarded weekly to one winner, while 30% of sales are added to the Jackpot prize.

“Before the start of the game, we randomly placed a deck of 52 cards in sealed envelopes, numbered them from 1 to 52, and locked them in a display case”, explains Mr. Croteau, “Every week, you must purchase a ticket and pre-select the envelope number you think contains the Ace of Spades. There is an available number sheet at each sales location, so be sure to write an envelope number that is still in play.

“Tune in to the Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. to watch committee members select one ticket. The winner of the draw receives 20% of that week’s ticket sales and a chance to win the Jackpot Prize - if their chosen envelope number contains the Ace of Spades. If their envelope number is not the Ace of Spades, the revealed card and envelope is destroyed, and we continue playing for another week.”

“The Jackpot Prize has the potential to become quite large”, says Mrs. Lauzon, “if the Ace of Spades stays hidden until the end, the jackpot could be $ 30,000. It all comes down to ticket sales though, so we really need the support of the community for this game to be successful. This could possibly be one of the biggest fundraising activities for both the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank, two local charities who run strictly on donations.”

Tickets are $ 5.00 each and can be purchased at Rustic Bucket, Drisdale Variety Store, Circle Confectionary, CKGN, Namaste Studio and Jackie’s Variety in Moonbeam during their regular business hours. Tickets are also available from committee members: James Croteau, Ted Czuba, Stephanie Joly-Cloutier, and Sara Lauzon.

The Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, as well as the website www.catchtheacekap.ca are updated weekly with prize amounts, the winners and their selected cards. The website also has all the rules and regulations for the raffle and contact information for the committee.