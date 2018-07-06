Plourde joins Fournel in mayoral race

Current Kapuskasing councillor David Plourde has joined Vic Fournel in the race to determine Kapuskasing’s next mayor.

Three new faces have also thrown their hats in the ring in the race for the six council seats, with Ken Munnoch, Bruce Newton and Marcel Valliere all having filed their paperwork with the municipality.

Daniel Grzela will run for the Conseil Scolaire catholique de districts des Grandes Rivières (CSCDGR) Zone “G” position, while Nancy Turgeon will run for the board’s Zone “F” (at large) position.

Michel Séguin will be running for the trustee position for the Conseil scolaire public du nord-est de l’Ontario Zone “I” (at large).

As of yet, no one had filed intentions to seek the Northeastern Catholic District School Board Zone “A” (at large) position or the District School Board Ontario North East Zone “G” (at large) position.

Nominations for Mayor, Councillor and School Board Trustee opened Tuesday, May 1.

Nominations for all positions will remain open until July 27th at 2:00 p.m.