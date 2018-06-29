Water rates to see 9.5% increase, sewer will vary

KAPUSKASING - Model Towners will soon see an increase in their municipal water bills, as the rate is set to go up by 9.5 per cent.

The rate changes for both water and sewer hinge on two contributing factors.

“The first (and smaller of the two) are salary increases negotiated through our union contracts, which we have to pay out,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO, Guylain Baril. “The second and main source of increase on both fronts is additional debentures on loans. These are projects that we have completed in 2017 that we’re having to start making payments on the loan this year and going forward.”

“Sewers are a different matter altogether,” he continued. “It depends on the user that you are or the property that you have. We used to charge for sewer based half on usage, where we would use the water meters to calculate that portion and half on the assessment of that property.

“Now, the formula is changing to an entirely usage-based calculation, which means some properties will see a small decrease, some will see a large decrease, some will see a small increase and others will see a large increase.”

Baril said the government mandated the change to a usage-based formula.

“Kap had been calculating on a half-assessment-based system for year’s as a way of trying to generate some additional revenue for sewer from industrial users,” he explained. “We’ve now been told that formula is no longer permitted and the water and sewer budgets have to be self-sustaining, which necessitated the move toward a usage-based system”

Baril said the average residence would not see much of a change.

“If you’re someone, who owns a large house, who uses little water you’ll see a reduction because you’re going to be billed on usage and not half by your assessment,” he stated. “If you’re a small house but you use a lot of water, you’re likely to see an increase because your lower assessment won’t be taken into account.”

Baril said the move from half-assessment-based to fully usage-based billing is not happening all at once, but will instead take place incrementally over the next five fiscal years.

“This year, we will transfer 12.5 per cent of the assessment-based portion to usage-based billing. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, there will be a 25 per cent transfer per year over to the usage-based formula and in 2022, the final 12.5 per cent will transfer over.

“It’s a gradual change. We’re trying to soften the blow on residents that will see an increase by not doing a full switchover all at once.”

Some local high-usage stakeholders attended a recent Committees of the Whole meeting, voicing their concerns over the new formula.

“Those customers are very affected by the change and we recognize their plight, but on the other hand, they’ve also benefitted from the old formula for many years,” said Baril. “Council is examining a discount based on volume, which we’ve seen in another community. We’re preparing a package for council’s next meeting so they can have a look at that.

“It’s important to note though, that whatever discount we apply to certain users will have to be absorbed by the other users because as I’ve mentioned before, the water and sewer budgets have to be self-sustaining.”

“We will bring the package to council and once they have all of the information it will be up to them to either vote in favour of, or against. If they were to vote in favour of a discount, it would not be applied until the 2019 fiscal year since this year’s budget has already been passed.”