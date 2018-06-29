TiFo Mudfest raises $1,200 for Ongradi

VAL RITA - The annual TiFo Mudfest in Val Rita was a great success this year, boasting great action, great trucks and a great crowd.

Many participants and onlookers braved the elements on Saturday to enjoy the day’s events.

Last year’s event’s proceeds went to the Kapuskasing Food Bank and this year, the event raised $1,200, which will be donated to Camp Ongrandi to help with their renovations.

“The turnout Saturday was great and we saw some great runs through the pits,” said organizer Mario Thiffeault. “I’d like to thank those who participated and those who came out to watch.”