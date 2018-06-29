KAPUSKASING - Another swim season is winding down. Only a few swimmers remain, having qualified for Swim Festivals, AA Championships, and Provincial Championships. Even though not everyone obtained qualifying times for these meets, 7 members of the OK Tire Kapswim finished their season ranked among the best in the province and in the country.

Danika Éthier (13 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 6 events. She is 23rd in Ontario and 57th in Canada in the 100 IM in short course pools. Danika qualified for the Ontario Summer Festival in Markham and for the prestigious Summer Provincial Championships held in Etobicoke the first weekend of July.

Sarah Éthier (15 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 2 events. She is 45th in Ontario and 98th in Canada in the 1500 Free (60 laps of the pool).

Nicola Girouard (12 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 3 events. He ended his season 75th in Ontario in the 100 IM (short course).

Kaylee LaSalle (11 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 18 events. She finished 10th in Ontario and 29th in Canada in the 100 IM (short course), and 18th in Ontario and 36th in Canada in the 100 back (long course pools). Kaylee also qualified for the Ontario Summer Festival.

Audrey Lepage (10 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 6 events. She is 44th in Ontario in the 50 free (short course).

Madison Smith (14 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 9 events, including being 36th in Ontario and 88th in Canada in the 50 breast (short course). Madison also qualified for the Ontario AA Championships in Markham at the end of the month.

Laurence Trottier (11 yrs old) ranks in the Top 100 in 10 events (2 of them as a 12-year-old swimmer). Laurence finished her season ranked 5th in Ontario and 15th in Canada in the 50 breast (long course). She was also 6th in Ontario and 16th in Canada in the 50 breast (short course).

The goals of competitive swimming are to be the best you can be, work hard and beat your personal times. These swimmers were all coached by Head Coach Sue Smith. The team appreciates Sue’s dedication toward all of her swimmers.