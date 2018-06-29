KAPUSKASING – The Lumberjack Festival organizing committee encourages community members to be part of Kapuskasing’s biggest summer event as a volunteer. The three-day event will take place in Riverside Park from July 27 to July 29 and will feature family-friendly activities such as inflatable games and water slides, magic show, dance party, helicopter rides, face-painting, and much more. The event will also feature the usual amateur lumberjack competition, heritage sawmill and camp, car and truck show, antique displays, and live music all weekend long at the CannAssist Entertainment Pavilion.

Volunteering Opportunities

Gate keeper and ID verification:

Friday, July 27, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday, July 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

This includes greeting visitors, handling cash, verifying identification and fitting appropriate admission bracelets, distributing pamphlets/coupons, and answering visitor inquiries. There are three gate locations, two people per gate.

Security/Foot Patrol Observer:

Friday, July 27, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. | Sunday, July 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

As observer you will: ensure that patrons are wearing their bracelets or accompany them to one of the gates to pay for admission; ensure no alcohol leaves the festival grounds; and report incidents and/or mischievous behaviour to the festival coordinators and/or paid security guards or OPP.

Timekeeper/Scorekeeper/Runner:

Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The amateur lumberjack competition features 10 timed events. As timekeeper you will use a stopwatch to record they players’ times. As scorekeeper you will enter the results into an Excel spreadsheet. As runner you will ensure the proper equipment and materials are ready for each event. You will work under the supervision of the competition coordinator.

Chill Zone Supervisors:

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Assistance will be needed to safeguard the new water inflatable attractions. You will ensure the ride requirements and rules are followed, that the maximum capacity is not exceeded, and observe and report on any incidents. Must be 18 years or order to volunteer at these stations.

How to sign up

Volunteer Applications are available on the Town of Kapuskasing website at www.kapuskasing.ca/lumberjack as well as at the Civic Centre reception desk. The hours of operation as noted above are subject to change. We will accommodate the volunteers’ availability and schedule shifts accordingly. All volunteers will receive a free weekend admission bracelet and meal vouchers. For further details, please call 705-335-2244.