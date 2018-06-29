“Amazing Race” generates amazing participation

KAPUSKASING - This past Saturday, Healthy Kids Kapuskasing hosted The Amazing Race.

Over 100 participants challenged themselves to complete tasks over a four-hour time period, in hopes of amassing the greatest number of points to be named winner.

When all was said and done, it was the Côté family of Eric Côté, his wife Chantal and their children Chad and Audrey, that took home the top prize of two paddle boards with a total of 41 points.

The team composed of Marc-André Dubosq, along with his wife Samantha and their children Arthur and Zoé and Exa Lamontagne, who also finished 41 points, but in more time than the Côté clan, also garnered a great prize of a kayak each for the children.