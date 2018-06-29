1938 Mystery girl identified

Julie Latimer

Submitted Article

KAPUSKASING - Thanks to local media coverage of this mystery, Anne Green of Kapuskasing positively identified the 1938 mystery girl in the colourized photo as Rae Gardiner, formerly of Kapuskasing.

The summer students at the Ron Morel Memorial Museum, Jane Keating and Danelle Nolet, found various members of the Gardiner Family in the Spruce Log magazines. They found a photo of Rae’s wedding day in 1951, which led to knowing her married name. An internet search led, unfortunately, to Rae’s obituary.

Contact with mystery girl’s children

We reached out to the funeral home and we searched in Canada411 to find contact information for Rae’s children. One of Rae’s children positively identified her from the photo in question.

Ron Morel Memorial Museum

We will contact all of Rae’s children about this search and will reunite them with this photograph. Julie Latimer, museum Curator, will write a detailed article about the search for this little girl and it will be distributed to local media.