TORONTO — Accused Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Minassian, 25, made a brief court appearance Tuesday dressed in a white forensic jumpsuit. He showed no emotion as he stated his name for the Finch Ave. court.

Justice of the peace Stephen Waisberg ordered him remanded in custody until he appears by video May 10.

Minassian was also ordered to not contact any of the 13 people he’s accused of trying to run down on Yonge St. during the horrific attack. Court documents identified them as: Sammantha Samson, Samantha Peart, Morgan McDougall, Mavis Justino, Catherine Riddell, Aleksandra Kozhevinikova, Amir Kiumarsi, Yunsheng Tian, Jun Seok Park, Amaresh Tesfamariam, Beverly Smith, Robert Anderson, and So Ra.

The names of the murder victims were not mentioned on the information charging Minassian.

Minassian’s father, Vahe Minassian, was escorted out of the court by police officers.

Police will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. that will be live-streamed.