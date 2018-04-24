ServiceMaster earns Top Score Card Award

KAPUSKASING - ServiceMaster Restore of Kapuskasing was the recent recipient of new award distributed by the national ServiceMaster offices earlier in March.

On March 20, ServiceMaster Restore of Kapuskasing Project Manager Marc Bergeron was awarded with the first ever award for Top Score Card in recognition of the company's prompt response times, high customer satisfaction, and more.

“The main point they look at is the initial contact with the person who had the claim, and our response time and how fast we're there to get on site and help them out,” Bergeron said. “After that is how fast we can get the job started and the approvals, then uploading our estimates the company, which the faster it is done the faster we can get the clients work done, and the faster they can get back to their regular lives.”

Owner Pierre Gelinas said that the branch averages for responding to the clients are well below the average of half an hour.

“To call the customer we average a minute or two before we call the customer.”

Other factors that come into play for the score card is the construction of the estimates.

“If there are too many revisions that get done, we're also ranked on there as part of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI), said owner Yves Gelinas. “As all all of the clients have a customer survey at the end of the job that also factors in, so they want to see how well the job went and how happy the customer is. That system was invented by the insurance company to differentiate between the different service providers.”

He expressed his thanks to all of the policy holders in the region.

“We'd also like to thank all of the policy holders in our service market, we service from Hornepayne to Cochrane including all the North, and without them this wouldn't be possible.”

“I think the biggest point is that the customers in Kap are lucky to have one of the best service providers in Canada.” said Pierre Gelinas