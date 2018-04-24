Hearst, ON – Donors across Northwestern Ontario continue to provide HOPE and exceptional cancer care services thanks to donations to the Northern Cancer Fund of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.

Today it was announced that Hopital Notre Dame Hospital was the recipient of a grant in the amount of $4,370 for an IV pump with coordinating accessories.

“We are very grateful to the Thunder-Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. As recipients of this grant we were able to purchase an Infusion pump to provide a high level of control, accuracy, and precision in drug delivery, thereby reducing medication errors and contributing to patient safety,” said Josée Mitron, Executive Leader of Ambulatory and Long Term Care, Hopital Notre Dame Hospital.”

Glenn Craig, President & CEO, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation remarked,

“Donors to the Northern Cancer Fund truly embody the word exceptional.They ensure that we are able to continue to strengthen our region’s cancer program and provide exceptional cancer care close to home at 13 sites across Northwestern Ontario. Most importantly, they allow patients to have hope as they receive treatment. The new IV pump and accessories will be a fantastic addition to the already wonderful services that cancer patients can find in Hearst.”

This grant represents an ongoing commitment by donors to the Northern Cancer Fund to provide exceptional cancer care for patients receiving care at Hopital Notre Dame Hospital. Previously, between 2002 and 2016, $69,962 was committed to the Hospital to fund new cancer care equipment.

This new grant brings the 15-year total of investments to $74,332.

None of it would have been possible without the community’s continued support of the Northern Cancer Fund.