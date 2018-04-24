Chanelle Larabie will be participating in the 2018 Miss Northern Ontario pageant set to take place on April 27 and 28 at the Sheridan Auditorium in Sudbury.

Larabie will be representing Fauquier-Strickland this year, after previously representing Kapuskasing in 2017.

She expresses her thanks to all of the sponsors who've helped make this possible.

The Municipalité de Fauquier-Strickland, Family and Friends, Moonbeam Country Store, Details Home Decor, Alternative Health Solutions, A Tremblay Contracting LDP, Lakeside Studio, Gaston's Sport and Marine, Steff's Diagnostics and Repair Centre, Caro Mercier Lemieux, JSM, Damco Fuels, Spacek's, Yves Lamontagne Excavation, Northern Truss, Maurice Fraser Service Centre, Remax – Dany Couture, Cutts for Mutts, Don's Signature Renovations, Stay Strong Supplements, CKGN, Circle Veterinary Hospital, Salty Pig Co. Chon, Groundhog Chip Stand, Nadon's Jewellery, Daniel Desrochets, Ward Construction, Jackie's Variety, Moonbeam Machine Shop and Welding.

You can vote for Chanelle in the People's Choice category at www.missnorthernontario.com