Hearst Couple wins big with $400,000

HEARST - With family in attendance to cheer him on, Alfred Konrad of Hearst took a spin on THE BIG SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to win $400,000! Alfred and his common law partner of five years, Mirelle Levasseur, won a top prize with OLG’s THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game (#2097).

“After gassing up the car, I went into the store to validate another ticket and I won $10. I decided to buy two more Instant the Big Spin tickets,” explained Alfred.

Alfred scratched his tickets at home while Mirelle packed and prepared for an upcoming trip to Timmins. “When I saw that I had revealed the word SPIN on one of my tickets, I took it immediately to the corner store for validation. When the wheel landed on BIG SPIN, I was really happy.”

The 83-year-old retiree returned home to Mirelle, who was still packing for their trip. “When I told her the good news – she didn’t believe me!” he laughed.

The couple may have some more travel plans in the future. “We’re talking about taking a trip to Las Vegas,” smiled Mirelle, 76.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Front Street in Hearst.