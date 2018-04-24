KAPUSKASING – Sensenbrenner Hospital was the recent recipient of $5,000 on April 18, as the Daughters of Isabella donated a part of the proceeds from their annual Winter Carnival Canadian Supper to the hospital to help contribute towards the purchase of a CT Scan.

Gisèle Courchaine, regent of the Daughters of Isabella in Kapuskasing, said that the cheque allowed them to help the community.

“Usually we have the Canadian Supper proceeds going towards the needy, for example someone sick with cancer who has to go out of town, but this year we decided to give it to the hospital for a CT Scan because it is good for the community, and will help countless people avoid having to travel out of town for it.”

The presentation took place in the basement of Immaculate Conception before the group's monthly meeting.

CEO of the Hospital France Dallaire, Board Chair Gary Fortin, and Assistant Administrator Chantal Boyer-Brochu were there to represent Sensenbrenner Hospital, while members of the Knights of Columbus were also present due to their assistance covering expenses for the fundraising supper.