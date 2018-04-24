CNIB Eye Van visits Kapuskasing in May

Are you experiencing problems with your vision? Do you have a family history of diabetes, glaucoma or macular degeneration?

If you answered yes, please contact your family doctor, nurse practitioner, optometrist or diabetes educator to see if a referral to the CNIB Eye Van is right for you.

Supported by the Kapuskasing RotaryClub& Centre de santé,the CNIB Eye Van will visit Kapuskasing from May 2-25. It will be parked at the Centre de santé communautaire, 27 Kolb Av.

In partnership with local healthcare professionals, CNIB Eye Van patients will also have a chance to learn about diabetes and meet with the Diabetes Education Team.

CNIB Eye Van appointments are limited. For a referral, contact your healthcare provider today.

To learn more, visit cnib.ca/eyevan or call 1-888-675-2468 ext. 5446.

With the generous support of its sponsors, the CNIB Eye Van aims to prevent blindness in underserviced communities in Northern Ontario.