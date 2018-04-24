Blooming Bouquet celebrates successful show

KAPUSKASING – Blooming Bouquet celebrated an evening of fashion and fun with the Spring Awareness Fashion Show hosted on April 13 that saw a turnout that left organizers pleased.

“The feedback we received was really positive,” said event organizer Maureen Loaring-Reed. “People thought it was a good length, they really enjoyed the fashion displayed, and we had people appreciating the different age representation, that had a lot of women talking about bringing in their daughters and grand daughters next time.”

She said that despite the show being intended to raise awareness for Breast Cancer, in lieu of the full fundraising efforts, people still donated.

“We did have donations in the jar as well, $134.10 in total.”

Loaring-Reed said that due to the increase in audience, the next show will see some changes.

“Next year we'll have to prepare for that better because I didn't like the fact that I had people sitting behind me,” she said. “It was roughly twice the number we had in October, so the word is getting out and people are very supportive. Our purpose is to provide a nice evening and I think we accomplished that.”

When asked, Loaring-Reed said the next show will be in October.

“We're going to do a major fundraiser sponsored by the Breast Cancer foundation in October, then hopefully we'll have another awareness fashion show in the Spring again.”

She expressed her thanks to all audience members, and participants for making the evening possible.

“We would certainly like to thank all of the help we had from various people for being very supportive, we thank the people who came out, because the success of this event is due to the participation of all these people, so we're grateful for that.”