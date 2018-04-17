Kap Gives Back raises over $36,000 for community

KAPUSKASING – The figures are in, and this year's community fundraising event the Kap Year End Classic/Kap Gives Back has raised over $36,000.

“Everything went very well,” said event organizer Claude Boucher. “Results are a little bit better every year, and again this year we've done a little bit better than last year, and we're very happy with it.”

Boucher said that the precise result has yet to be determined, due to contributions still to come.

“At this point however, I can definitely say we've raised over $36,000.”

Boucher said that each of the main three organizations – Animal Rescue Kapuskasing, the Kap Nordic Ski Club, and the Kapuskasing Food Bank will be receiving $11,000 each.

“We'll also be giving $1,500 apiece to the Special Olympics, and to the Music Festival.”

He said that the funds will be presented sometime in May.

When asked if he intends to continue organizing the event, Boucher said that they are taking it one year at a time, but things are looking likely.

“I personally thought we would be doing five years, and this year was the fifth, but my wife is quite excited with the process, so I think there's a good chance we'll take it again next year,” he said. “But there's a lot of time in one year so we'll see what happens.”

Boucher expressed deep thanks to all who helped make the event possible.

“Every time we do this I'm really and truly impressed by the contributions made by the merchants and everyone in the community,” he said. “The volunteers that come and help us, and those who offer to come and help us, because there's so many people asking to volunteer. I'm completely impressed by everyone's contribution and I really appreciate it.”