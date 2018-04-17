Kap Curling Club hosts award night

Change text size for the story

KAPUSKASING – The Curling Club held its annual Supper and Awards Night on April 7 with an evening featured food, draws, trophies, and two special presentations by the Northern Ontario Curling Association (NOCA)

Robin Francoeur received the NOCA Award for Coaching, while Hugh Campbell was awarded the Lifetime Membership NOCA award.

Denis Rossi was this year's recipient of the Don Campbell volunteer of the year award.

The other winners from the evening were:

Ladies Monday

First Draw Team Jean: Hélène Jean, Doris Losier, Line Guénette, and Danielle Lauzon.

Second Draw Team Losier: Doris Losier, Hélène Jean, Line Guénette, and Danielle Lauzon.

Friday Mixed

First place Team Duguay: Val Duguay, Chantal Deschamps, Guy Lallier, and Lise Duguay.

Second place: Yvon Jean, Hélène Jean, Pierre Gravel, and Danielle Marleau.

Monday Mens

First place Team Campbell: Greg Campbell, Yvon Jean, Val Duguay, and Rick Cowan.

Second place Team Campbell: Hugh Campbell, Ron Désilets, Jim Mangan, and John Arnold.

Open Thursday

First place Team Guay: David Guay. Dina Minaker, Alain Noël, and Chantal Hotte.

Second place Team Boulianne: Bob Boulianne, David Measor, David Millar, Lorraine Measor.