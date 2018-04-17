Kap celebrates Music Festival

Change text size for the story

KAPUSKASING - The 48th annual Festival of Music took place last week beginning with the popular Musical Theatre to open the festival on April 6, and ending with the Awards Concert on April 12.

The four-day event featured a wide array of young talent across multiple categories that included Piano, Instrumental, Traditional Folk, Contemporary, Vocals, Français, and more.

Here are this year's results:

Musical Theatre / Movie Theme Song Audience vote – Choix du public Groupe A – Group A Kaitlyn Ashikawa and Elizabeth Ashikawa Groupe B – Group B Sarah Power and Zoé Ormandy Novice Piano Solo Piano Solo - 6 years & under 2nd Emmett Morgan 3rd Félix Lepage Piano Solo - 7 years & under 1st Ruth McInnis 2nd Eddie Boucher 3rd Alexa Ouimette Piano Solo - 8 years & under 1st Sophie Renaud 2nd Alexia Dubosq 3rd Amélie Mann 3rd Dominik Deschamps Primary Piano Solo Piano Solo - 9 years & under 1st Jayden Odai 2nd Sheldon Dubé 3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa 3rd Fiona McInnis Piano Solo - 10 years & under 1st Audrey Lepage Piano Solo - 11 years & under 2nd Justin Filion Junior Vocal Solo Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 12 years & under 2nd Myriam Lepage Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 13 years & under 2nd Meili Lanthier Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 14 years & under 1st Emily Deschamps 2nd Emma Cataford 3rd Désirée Boudrea Intermediate/Senior Vocal Solo Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 16 years & under 1st Sophie Lepage Solo Filles et Garçons - 6 ans ou moins 1st Félix Lepage 2nd Zoé Dubosq 3rd Alexie Fauchon 3rd Ruth McInnis Solo Filles et Garçons - 7 ans ou moins 1st Eddie Boucher 2nd Alexa Ouimette 2nd Sarah Caron 2nd Taylor Stewart Solo Filles et Garçons - 8 ans ou moins 1st Alexia Dubosq 2nd Amélie Mann 2nd Sophie Renaud 3rd Catherine Stickley 3rd Rosalie Renaud Solo Français Primaire Solo Filles et Garçons - 9 ans ou moins 1st Elizabeth Ashikawa 2nd Fiona McInnis 3rd Rylie Stewart 3rd Abigail Swain Solo Filles et Garçons - 10 ans ou moins 1st Audrey Lepage 2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard Solo Filles et Garçons - 11 ans ou moins 1st Justin Filion 2nd Sarah Power 3rd Zoë Proulx Primary Baroque Solo Baroque Piano Solo - 9 years & under 1st Jayden Odai 2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa 3rd Fiona McInnis Baroque Piano Solo - 10 years & under 1st Audrey Lepage Baroque Piano Solo - 11 years & under 1st Justin Filion Own Composition Primary – Junior Own Composition - 12 years & under 1st Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy 2nd Emilie Meilleur Junior Baroque Solo Baroque Piano Solo - 12 years & under 1st Myriam Lepage 2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy 3rd Sam Cataford 3rd Emilie Meilleur Baroque Piano Solo - 14 years & under 2nd Emily Deschamps Intermediate/Senior Baroque Solo J. S. Bach Piano Solo - 15 years & under 1st Christopher Odai Contemporary Songs

Junior Contemporary Songs Contemporary Songs - 12 years & under 1st Myriam Lepage Contemporary Songs - 13 years & under 2nd Meili Lanthier Contemporary Songs - 14 years & under 1st Emily Deschamps 2nd Désirée Boudreau 3rd Emma Cataford Intermediate/Senior Contemporary Songs Contemporary Songs - 16 years & under 1st Sophie Lepage Primary Classical Solo Classical Piano Solo - 9 years & under 1st Jayden Odai 2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa 3rd Abigail Swain Classical Piano Solo - 10 years & under 1st Audrey Lepage Classical Piano Solo - 11 years & under 1st Justin Filion Novice English Solo Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 6 years & under 1st Zoé Dubosq 2nd Ruth McInnis Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 7 years and under 1st Eddie Boucher 2nd Alexa Ouimette 3rd Sarah Caron 3rd Taylor Stewart Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 8 years & under 1st Sophie Renaud 2nd Amélie Mann 2nd Catherine Stickley 3rd Alexia Dubosq 3rd Rosalie Renaud Primary English Vocal Solo Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 9 years & under 1st Rylie Stewart 2nd Fiona McInnis 2nd Abigail Swain 3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 10 years & under 1st Audrey Lepage 2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 11 years & under 2nd Sarah Power Recorders/Flûtes À Bec Solo 1st Sarah Power - Grade 1 Early Music 2nd Sarah Power - Grade1 Baroque 1st Sarah Power - Grade 1 Instrumental/Solo Guitar Own choice. Less than one year. Any age. 1st Nicholas Meilleur 2nd Sarah Card Own choice. Less than three years. Any age. 2nd Hayden Marin Junior Piano Solo Piano Solo - 12 years & under 2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy 3rd Myriam Lepage Piano Solo - 14 years & under 2nd Emily Deschamps Intermediate/Senior Piano Solo Piano Solo - 15 years & under 1st Christopher Odai Junior Classical Solo Classical Piano Solo - 12 years & under 2nd Myriam Lepage 3rd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy Classical Piano Solo - 14 years & under 2nd Emily Deschamps Intermediate/Senior Classical Solo Sonatina or Sonata - 15 years & under 2e Christopher Odai Sight Reading Sight reading - Overall winner : Audrey Lepage Primary Traditional Folk Song Traditional Folk Song - 11 years & under 1st Justin Filion 1st Sarah Power Junior Traditional Folk Song Traditional Folk Song - 12 years & under 1st Myriam Lepage Traditional Folk Song - 13 years & under 2nd Meili Lanthier Traditional Folk Song - 14 years & under 1st Emma Cataford 2nd Emily Deschamps 3rd Désirée Boudreau Intermediate/Senior Traditional Folk Song Traditional Folk Song - 16 years & under 1st Sophie Lepage Sight Singing Sight Singing Overall winner : Sophie Lepage Special Achievement Award Trophy winners

École catholique secondaire Cité des Jeunes - Sophie Lepage CSCDGR - Sophie Lepage École catholique André Cary - Audrey Lepage École catholique Jacques Cartier - Marie-Pierre Girouard École publique Le Coeur du Nord - Justin Filion École catholique St Jules Moonbeam - Sarah Power K.D.H.S. - Christopher Odai L’Union Culturelle des Franco-Ontariennes de Moonbeam -Sarah Power St. Patrick School - Jayden Odai