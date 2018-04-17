News Local

Kap celebrates Music Festival

This year's special achievement trophy winners from the Kapuskasing Festival of Music.

 KAPUSKASING - The 48th annual Festival of Music took place last week beginning with the popular Musical Theatre  to open the festival on April 6, and ending with the Awards Concert on April 12. 

The four-day event featured a wide array of young talent across multiple categories that included Piano, Instrumental, Traditional Folk, Contemporary, Vocals, Français, and more. 
 
Here are this year's results: 
 

Musical Theatre / Movie Theme Song

Audience vote – Choix du  public

Groupe A – Group A

Kaitlyn Ashikawa and Elizabeth Ashikawa

Groupe B – Group B

Sarah Power and Zoé Ormandy

 

Novice Piano Solo 

Piano Solo - 6 years & under

2nd Emmett Morgan

3rd Félix Lepage

 

Piano Solo - 7 years & under

1st Ruth McInnis

2nd Eddie Boucher

3rd Alexa Ouimette

 

Piano Solo - 8 years & under

1st Sophie Renaud

2nd Alexia Dubosq

3rd Amélie Mann

3rd Dominik Deschamps

 

Primary Piano Solo

Piano Solo - 9 years & under

1st Jayden Odai

2nd Sheldon Dubé

3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa

3rd Fiona McInnis

 

Piano Solo - 10 years & under

1st Audrey Lepage

 

Piano Solo - 11 years & under

2nd Justin Filion

 

Junior Vocal Solo

Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 12 years & under

2nd Myriam Lepage

 

Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 13 years & under

2nd Meili Lanthier

 

Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 14 years & under

1st Emily Deschamps

2nd Emma Cataford

3rd Désirée Boudrea 

 

Intermediate/Senior Vocal Solo 

Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 16 years & under

1st Sophie Lepage

 

 

 

 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 6 ans ou moins

1st Félix Lepage

2nd Zoé Dubosq

3rd Alexie Fauchon

3rd Ruth McInnis

 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 7 ans ou moins

1st Eddie Boucher

2nd Alexa Ouimette

2nd Sarah Caron

2nd Taylor Stewart

 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 8 ans ou moins

1st Alexia Dubosq

2nd Amélie Mann

2nd Sophie Renaud

3rd Catherine Stickley

3rd Rosalie Renaud 

 

Solo Français Primaire 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 9 ans ou moins

1st Elizabeth Ashikawa

2nd Fiona McInnis

3rd Rylie Stewart

3rd Abigail Swain

 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 10 ans ou moins

1st Audrey Lepage

2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard

 

Solo Filles et Garçons - 11 ans ou moins

1st Justin Filion

2nd Sarah Power

3rd Zoë Proulx

 

Primary Baroque Solo

 Baroque Piano Solo - 9 years & under

1st Jayden Odai

2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa

3rd Fiona McInnis

 

Baroque Piano Solo - 10 years & under

1st Audrey Lepage

 

Baroque Piano Solo - 11 years & under

1st Justin Filion 

 

Own Composition Primary – Junior

Own Composition - 12 years & under

1st Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy

2nd Emilie Meilleur

 

Junior Baroque Solo

Baroque Piano Solo - 12 years & under

1st Myriam Lepage

2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy

3rd Sam Cataford

3rd Emilie Meilleur

 

Baroque Piano Solo - 14 years & under

2nd Emily Deschamps

 

Intermediate/Senior Baroque Solo

J. S. Bach Piano Solo - 15 years & under

1st Christopher Odai

 

Contemporary Songs
Junior Contemporary Songs 

Contemporary Songs - 12 years & under

1st Myriam Lepage

 

Contemporary Songs - 13 years & under

2nd Meili Lanthier

 

Contemporary Songs - 14 years & under

1st Emily Deschamps

2nd Désirée Boudreau

3rd Emma Cataford

 

Intermediate/Senior Contemporary Songs

Contemporary Songs - 16 years & under

1st Sophie Lepage

 

Primary Classical Solo

Classical Piano Solo - 9 years & under

1st Jayden Odai

2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa

3rd Abigail Swain

 

Classical Piano Solo - 10 years & under

1st Audrey Lepage

 

Classical Piano Solo - 11 years & under

1st Justin Filion

 

Novice English Solo 

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 6 years & under

1st Zoé Dubosq

2nd Ruth McInnis

 

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 7 years and under

1st Eddie Boucher

2nd Alexa Ouimette

3rd Sarah Caron

3rd Taylor Stewart

 

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 8 years & under

1st Sophie Renaud

2nd Amélie Mann

2nd Catherine Stickley

3rd Alexia Dubosq

3rd Rosalie Renaud

Primary English Vocal Solo

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 9 years & under

1st Rylie Stewart

2nd Fiona McInnis

2nd Abigail Swain

3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa

 

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 10 years & under

1st Audrey Lepage

2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard

 

Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 11 years & under

2nd Sarah Power

 

Recorders/Flûtes À Bec Solo 

1st Sarah Power - Grade 1

 

Early Music

2nd Sarah Power - Grade1

 

Baroque

1st Sarah Power - Grade 1

 

Instrumental/Solo Guitar

Own choice. Less than one year. Any age.

1st Nicholas Meilleur

2nd Sarah Card

 

Own choice. Less than three years. Any age.

2nd Hayden Marin

Junior Piano Solo

Piano Solo - 12 years & under

2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy

3rd Myriam Lepage

 

Piano Solo - 14 years & under

2nd Emily Deschamps

 

Intermediate/Senior Piano Solo 

Piano Solo - 15 years & under

1st Christopher Odai

 

Junior Classical Solo

Classical Piano Solo - 12 years & under

2nd Myriam Lepage

3rd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy

 

Classical Piano Solo - 14 years & under

2nd Emily Deschamps

 

Intermediate/Senior Classical Solo

Sonatina or Sonata - 15 years & under

2e Christopher Odai

 

Sight Reading

Sight reading - Overall winner : Audrey Lepage

 

Primary Traditional Folk Song

Traditional Folk Song - 11 years & under

1st Justin Filion

1st Sarah Power

 

Junior Traditional Folk Song

Traditional Folk Song - 12 years & under

1st Myriam Lepage

 

Traditional Folk Song - 13 years & under

2nd Meili Lanthier

 

Traditional Folk Song - 14 years & under

1st Emma Cataford

2nd Emily Deschamps

3rd Désirée Boudreau

 

Intermediate/Senior Traditional Folk Song

Traditional Folk Song - 16 years & under

1st Sophie Lepage

 

Sight Singing

Sight Singing Overall winner : Sophie Lepage  

 

Special Achievement Award Trophy winners

École catholique secondaire Cité des Jeunes - Sophie Lepage 

CSCDGR - Sophie Lepage 

École catholique André Cary - Audrey Lepage 

École catholique Jacques Cartier - Marie-Pierre Girouard 

École publique Le Coeur du Nord - Justin Filion 

École catholique St Jules Moonbeam - Sarah Power 

K.D.H.S. - Christopher Odai 

L’Union Culturelle des Franco-Ontariennes de Moonbeam -Sarah Power 

St. Patrick School - Jayden Odai

 

Bursary winners: 

Barbara Beckett Annual Bursary $100 -  Justin Filion 

CSCDGR Bursary $100 - Sophie Lepage 

Drs. Ram and Susan Ramkumar Bursary $100 - Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy 

Jacqueline Guertin Annual Bursary of $50 - Ruth McInnis 

Jacqueline Guertin Annual Bursary of $50 - Félix Lepage 

Kapuskasing Music Festival Bursary of $50 - Eddie Boucher 

Jacqueline Piché Annual Bursary $100 - Elizabeth Ashikawa 

Kapuskasing Music Festival Bursary of $50 - Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy 

Diane Bonk Bursary of $50 - Sarah Power 

Diane Bonk Bursary $50 -Nicholas Meilleur 

Lorraine Rioux Bursary $50- Audrey Lepage 

Lorraine Rioux Bursary $50 - Sophie Lepage 

Moonbeam Municipal Council Bursary $100 - Sarah Power

 

 

Scholarship Winners:

Primary Piano Jayden Odai $200.00 

Junior Piano Myriam Lepage $300.00 

Intermediate/Senior Piano Christopher Odai $500.00 

Primary Vocal Audrey Lepage $200.00 

Junior Vocal Emily Deschamps $300.00 

Intermediate/Senior Piano Sophie Lepage $500.00