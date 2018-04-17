Kap celebrates Music Festival
This year's special achievement trophy winners from the Kapuskasing Festival of Music.
KAPUSKASING - The 48th annual Festival of Music took place last week beginning with the popular Musical Theatre to open the festival on April 6, and ending with the Awards Concert on April 12.
Musical Theatre / Movie Theme Song
Audience vote – Choix du public
Groupe A – Group A
Kaitlyn Ashikawa and Elizabeth Ashikawa
Groupe B – Group B
Sarah Power and Zoé Ormandy
Novice Piano Solo
Piano Solo - 6 years & under
2nd Emmett Morgan
3rd Félix Lepage
Piano Solo - 7 years & under
1st Ruth McInnis
2nd Eddie Boucher
3rd Alexa Ouimette
Piano Solo - 8 years & under
1st Sophie Renaud
2nd Alexia Dubosq
3rd Amélie Mann
3rd Dominik Deschamps
Primary Piano Solo
Piano Solo - 9 years & under
1st Jayden Odai
2nd Sheldon Dubé
3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa
3rd Fiona McInnis
Piano Solo - 10 years & under
1st Audrey Lepage
Piano Solo - 11 years & under
2nd Justin Filion
Junior Vocal Solo
Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 12 years & under
2nd Myriam Lepage
Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 13 years & under
2nd Meili Lanthier
Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 14 years & under
1st Emily Deschamps
2nd Emma Cataford
3rd Désirée Boudrea
Intermediate/Senior Vocal Solo
Vocal Solo / Solo vocal - 16 years & under
1st Sophie Lepage
Solo Filles et Garçons - 6 ans ou moins
1st Félix Lepage
2nd Zoé Dubosq
3rd Alexie Fauchon
3rd Ruth McInnis
Solo Filles et Garçons - 7 ans ou moins
1st Eddie Boucher
2nd Alexa Ouimette
2nd Sarah Caron
2nd Taylor Stewart
Solo Filles et Garçons - 8 ans ou moins
1st Alexia Dubosq
2nd Amélie Mann
2nd Sophie Renaud
3rd Catherine Stickley
3rd Rosalie Renaud
Solo Français Primaire
Solo Filles et Garçons - 9 ans ou moins
1st Elizabeth Ashikawa
2nd Fiona McInnis
3rd Rylie Stewart
3rd Abigail Swain
Solo Filles et Garçons - 10 ans ou moins
1st Audrey Lepage
2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard
Solo Filles et Garçons - 11 ans ou moins
1st Justin Filion
2nd Sarah Power
3rd Zoë Proulx
Primary Baroque Solo
Baroque Piano Solo - 9 years & under
1st Jayden Odai
2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa
3rd Fiona McInnis
Baroque Piano Solo - 10 years & under
1st Audrey Lepage
Baroque Piano Solo - 11 years & under
1st Justin Filion
Own Composition Primary – Junior
Own Composition - 12 years & under
1st Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
2nd Emilie Meilleur
Junior Baroque Solo
Baroque Piano Solo - 12 years & under
1st Myriam Lepage
2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
3rd Sam Cataford
3rd Emilie Meilleur
Baroque Piano Solo - 14 years & under
2nd Emily Deschamps
Intermediate/Senior Baroque Solo
J. S. Bach Piano Solo - 15 years & under
1st Christopher Odai
Contemporary Songs
Junior Contemporary Songs
Contemporary Songs - 12 years & under
1st Myriam Lepage
Contemporary Songs - 13 years & under
2nd Meili Lanthier
Contemporary Songs - 14 years & under
1st Emily Deschamps
2nd Désirée Boudreau
3rd Emma Cataford
Intermediate/Senior Contemporary Songs
Contemporary Songs - 16 years & under
1st Sophie Lepage
Primary Classical Solo
Classical Piano Solo - 9 years & under
1st Jayden Odai
2nd Elizabeth Ashikawa
3rd Abigail Swain
Classical Piano Solo - 10 years & under
1st Audrey Lepage
Classical Piano Solo - 11 years & under
1st Justin Filion
Novice English Solo
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 6 years & under
1st Zoé Dubosq
2nd Ruth McInnis
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 7 years and under
1st Eddie Boucher
2nd Alexa Ouimette
3rd Sarah Caron
3rd Taylor Stewart
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 8 years & under
1st Sophie Renaud
2nd Amélie Mann
2nd Catherine Stickley
3rd Alexia Dubosq
3rd Rosalie Renaud
Primary English Vocal Solo
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 9 years & under
1st Rylie Stewart
2nd Fiona McInnis
2nd Abigail Swain
3rd Elizabeth Ashikawa
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 10 years & under
1st Audrey Lepage
2nd Marie-Pierre Girouard
Girls’ and Boys’ Vocal Solo - 11 years & under
2nd Sarah Power
Recorders/Flûtes À Bec Solo
1st Sarah Power - Grade 1
Early Music
2nd Sarah Power - Grade1
Baroque
1st Sarah Power - Grade 1
Instrumental/Solo Guitar
Own choice. Less than one year. Any age.
1st Nicholas Meilleur
2nd Sarah Card
Own choice. Less than three years. Any age.
2nd Hayden Marin
Junior Piano Solo
Piano Solo - 12 years & under
2nd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
3rd Myriam Lepage
Piano Solo - 14 years & under
2nd Emily Deschamps
Intermediate/Senior Piano Solo
Piano Solo - 15 years & under
1st Christopher Odai
Junior Classical Solo
Classical Piano Solo - 12 years & under
2nd Myriam Lepage
3rd Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
Classical Piano Solo - 14 years & under
2nd Emily Deschamps
Intermediate/Senior Classical Solo
Sonatina or Sonata - 15 years & under
2e Christopher Odai
Sight Reading
Sight reading - Overall winner : Audrey Lepage
Primary Traditional Folk Song
Traditional Folk Song - 11 years & under
1st Justin Filion
1st Sarah Power
Junior Traditional Folk Song
Traditional Folk Song - 12 years & under
1st Myriam Lepage
Traditional Folk Song - 13 years & under
2nd Meili Lanthier
Traditional Folk Song - 14 years & under
1st Emma Cataford
2nd Emily Deschamps
3rd Désirée Boudreau
Intermediate/Senior Traditional Folk Song
Traditional Folk Song - 16 years & under
1st Sophie Lepage
Sight Singing
Sight Singing Overall winner : Sophie Lepage
Special Achievement Award Trophy winners
École catholique secondaire Cité des Jeunes - Sophie Lepage
CSCDGR - Sophie Lepage
École catholique André Cary - Audrey Lepage
École catholique Jacques Cartier - Marie-Pierre Girouard
École publique Le Coeur du Nord - Justin Filion
École catholique St Jules Moonbeam - Sarah Power
K.D.H.S. - Christopher Odai
L’Union Culturelle des Franco-Ontariennes de Moonbeam -Sarah Power
St. Patrick School - Jayden Odai
Bursary winners:
Barbara Beckett Annual Bursary $100 - Justin Filion
CSCDGR Bursary $100 - Sophie Lepage
Drs. Ram and Susan Ramkumar Bursary $100 - Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
Jacqueline Guertin Annual Bursary of $50 - Ruth McInnis
Jacqueline Guertin Annual Bursary of $50 - Félix Lepage
Kapuskasing Music Festival Bursary of $50 - Eddie Boucher
Jacqueline Piché Annual Bursary $100 - Elizabeth Ashikawa
Kapuskasing Music Festival Bursary of $50 - Noah Rodrigue-Kennedy
Diane Bonk Bursary of $50 - Sarah Power
Diane Bonk Bursary $50 -Nicholas Meilleur
Lorraine Rioux Bursary $50- Audrey Lepage
Lorraine Rioux Bursary $50 - Sophie Lepage
Moonbeam Municipal Council Bursary $100 - Sarah Power
Scholarship Winners:
Primary Piano Jayden Odai $200.00
Junior Piano Myriam Lepage $300.00
Intermediate/Senior Piano Christopher Odai $500.00
Primary Vocal Audrey Lepage $200.00
Junior Vocal Emily Deschamps $300.00
Intermediate/Senior Piano Sophie Lepage $500.00