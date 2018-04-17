James Bay Detachments Statistics for March 2018
OPP
KAPUSKASING - During the month of March, 2018, the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several calls for services which included the following:
48 Violent Crimes reported
34 Property Crimes reported
12 Drug occurrences
47 Motor Vehicle Collisions
4 Impaired Driving
0 Fatal Collisions
Officers in the Cochrane, Smooth Rock Falls, Kapuskasing, Hearst, and Moosonee offices have completed many hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the James Bay Detachments' area.