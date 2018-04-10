Peewee Jags secure first place in Brampton

KAPUSKASING - After a total of two practices and three games together, the Peewee C Jags went on to win gold in Brampton.

With the help of three Hearst girls, the team went undefeated throughout the weekend.

Their first game versus the Cornwall Typhoons was won 2-1.

Game two saw them versus Carleton Place, which was a 2-0 victory with the second goal coming via open net.

Game three was versus the Goulbourn Rockets for a 5-1 victory.

Their three wins assured 1st place and a by into the finals meeting the Cornwall Typhoons once more, where after trailing by one point, the girls game back to win it 2-1.

The Peewee Jags are inviting girls in the community to come out 11 am to 12 pm on April 14 for tryouts. Interested girls can contact new coach Andréanne Gagnon.