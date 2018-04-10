Midget Jags end season as Brampton Champions
The Kapuskasing Midget Jags claimed the top spot in the Brampton Canadettes Tournament earlier this month.
The Kap Jags Midget girls team returned as Champions from the 51st Anniversary Brampton Canadettes Tournament.
The Jags got to a slow start losing 2-0 in their first game to a tough Smith Falls club. However, the team regrouped lead by a strong leadership core & a well- balanced high-powered offence backed by solid and timely goaltending.
The Jags reeled off 5 straight must win games to claim the Midget B title which included an avenging quarter final 2-0 win over Smith Falls.
The Jags followed that up with a 5-1 win over Pool B’s top seeded Vermont before knocking off the Ottawa Ice in the final with a convincing 5-0 win.
The Coaching & Management Staff were extremely proud of the all round team effort and it was a bittersweet ending for four of our graduating players – goalie Yannick Trembley, defencemen Ashley Durand & Kacey Gaudreault along with forwards Catherine Mitchell & Maude Dallaire.
The team would also like to extend congratulations to our Bantam & Peewee teams for claiming titles in their respective divisions. A great end to a wonderful season