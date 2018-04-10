Midget Jags end season as Brampton Champions

The Kap Jags Midget girls team returned as Champions from the 51st Anniversary Brampton Canadettes Tournament.

The Jags got to a slow start losing 2-0 in their first game to a tough Smith Falls club. However, the team regrouped lead by a strong leadership core & a well- balanced high-powered offence backed by solid and timely goaltending.

The Jags reeled off 5 straight must win games to claim the Midget B title which included an avenging quarter final 2-0 win over Smith Falls.

The Jags followed that up with a 5-1 win over Pool B’s top seeded Vermont before knocking off the Ottawa Ice in the final with a convincing 5-0 win.

The Coaching & Management Staff were extremely proud of the all round team effort and it was a bittersweet ending for four of our graduating players – goalie Yannick Trembley, defencemen Ashley Durand & Kacey Gaudreault along with forwards Catherine Mitchell & Maude Dallaire.

The team would also like to extend congratulations to our Bantam & Peewee teams for claiming titles in their respective divisions. A great end to a wonderful season