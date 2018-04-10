Kap gives back with 2018 Kap Year End Classic

KAPUSKASING - The Kapuskasing Sports Palace was a flurry of activity this weekend, as the annual fundraising tournament and activities for the Kap Year End Classic took place April 6 to the 8.

The weekend event saw a full tournament featuring 32 teams competing across seven divisions, while fundraising mainstays such as the penny sale, silent auction, jersey draws and more took place to help raise funds for this year's three recipients: Kap Nordic Skiers, Animal Rescue Kapuskasing, and the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

“I think everything went very well,” said event organizer Claude Boucher. “We had a very busy day on Saturday, and we saw good attendance and responses all throughout the weekend. We're very happy with it.”

Totals for the fundraising were not known as of press time.

“We did a guesstimate at the total on Saturday, but there was so much added on Sunday so we're still counting.”

This year's tournament results are as follows:

Winning the Men's 35+ division was the Legion 70s.

Winning the Ladies A division was the Fireblades.

Finishing first in the Ladies B Division was Cochrane.

Taking the top spot in the Men's C division was the Beer League Heroes.

Finishing first in the Men's Rec division was AM Lumber.

The Rockies claimed the win in the Men's B division.

Boom Goes the Dynamite took home the gold in the Men's A Division, which was the final game of the tournament.

“We're very happy that the community is behind us,” Boucher said. “From everyone to the merchants, to the people who've participated so well, it has been very comforting and pleasant to see.”