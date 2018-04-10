KAPUSKASING - Ten teams from five schools participated in the annual Curling Club Elementary Schools Curling Bonspiel hosted on March 29.

One of the two teams from Jacques-Cartier took the top spot, with Elle Jensen (Skip), Brandon Geno (Vice), Alexandre Bordeleau, and Miguelle Ethier.

“Everything went excellent,” said Bonspiel organizer David Guay. “We had the same format for the tournament as we've done in years prior. We try to do a point system for a short event like this that takes place on one day, then we try and do the schedule according to the level and the grades they're in.”

The bonspiel also serves to cap off the curling season for the elementary school program.

“The program went well,” Guay said. “We had over 300 kids enjoying curling for at least four hours on the ice, and I went to see them for an hour in class prior to that.”

He said as the program has continued over the years, lessons have been able to be more in depth.

“As this program continues, we see kids that we've seen previously, so the sessions become more fun because I can talk about some of the more advanced stuff about curling, there's so much to learn.”