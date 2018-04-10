Kap Bantam Jags claim gold in Brampton

The Kapuskasing Bantam Jags headed to Brampton on March 30,31, and April 1, to compete in the worlds longest and largest running female hockey tournament.

They lost their first game against Akwesasne Wolves 2-1, but quickly came back with two strong wins against the Wawa Mustangs 4-1, and then Smith Falls Cubs 3-0.

That was enough for them to make it into the championship final facing Akwesasne Wolves again. This time, they came away with a 2-0 win!

Our Bantam Jags played with a ton of heart and grit, and a whole lot of spirit and positivity. We are very proud of all of them! They are a fabulous bunch of young ladies!

We would like to take the time to thank all of our sponsors for your support in women’s Bantam Jags hockey. They are: Caisse Populaire de Kapuskasing, Mondoux Auto Body, Eastview Chev, Big “O” Construction, Chevaliers de Colomb, Val Albert Motors, Droid Environmental, Collin’s Barrow, North Star Linen, Lambert Dental, Kap Machine Shop.

We would also like to thank our amazing coaching staff and supportive parents, as well our sponsor Uptown Motors. Without all of them our awesome season would not have been possible