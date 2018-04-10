Baby-Friendly Coalition hosts Mother's Day Contest

KAPUSKASING – Kapuskasing Baby-Friendly Coalition is launching its photo contest Mother’s Love. The coalition is taking a new leaf on life by changing its name and direction. Better known as the Kapuskasing Breastfeeding Coalition, the Coalition is now aligning with Baby-Friendly Initiative principles. Supporting parents in making an informed decision in regards to baby feeding is now the new focus.

The photo contest starts April 5 and will run until May 11th 2018 at 2:30 p.m. By submitting a picture of you and your child or children in person, by mail or by email along with an entry form is all it requires. The entry will also ask you what helped you make your decision of how to feed your baby.

The contest rules are:

· Open to all mothers of children of all ages.

· All entries must have a local address (Fauquier to Opasatika).

· One photo submitted per mother.

· Entry Forms must be signed by the mother (and other guardians if need be).

· If other people are present in the photo, they should be asked to sign a release.

· Photos must not contain copyrighted material.

· All photographs received become sole property of the Kapuskasing Baby Friendly Coalition.

· Winners will be chosen at random and contacted to claim their prize.

· Prizes are to be accepted as offered. No substitution.

There are three prizes:

1. The grand prize is a photo session with a family friendly photographer along with a framed photo and a USB key of 10 digital photos of your choice. In addition, a gift certificate of a value of $80 at Le Kaprice restaurant

2. The second prize is a gift certificate for a 90 minutes massage and another gift certificate for hair care. Total package value of 125$.

3. The third prize is a gift basket of an assortment of self-care gifts to pamper mom valued at 50$.

Bobbie Jo Duquette, chair of the Kapuskasing Baby Friendly Coalition wishes to thank the sponsors of this event, namely:

· Spa at home by Marissa Reedhead,

· Amélie Simard at Euphoria,

· Serene Pedersen, registered massage therapist,

· and Kiddillywinkz Photography par Jennifer Coghill

Natalie Gravel, vice-chair of the Coalition adds, “Making an informed decision about how to feed your baby is one of the first decisions you will make as a parent. Send us your story and a picture to match!”

The Coalition is exploring the possibility of using the photos submitted to outline the contours of the new logo. The testimonials will be used to inspire other parents about informed decision making in regards to baby feeding in future campaigns.

Enter by email, mail or in person. You can pick up an entry at the Porcupine Health Unit on 4 Ash Street or the Early On Centre on 28 Kolb Avenue in Kapuskasing. You can also enter the draw by visiting our Facebook page Kapuskasing Baby-Friendly Coalition to obtain an entry form.