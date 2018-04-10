Ace of Spades Found

KAPUSKASING - It has been an exciting 18 weeks, but the Ace of Spades has been found during the Wednesday, April 4, 2018 draw held at the Kapuskasing Food Bank. Candice Gregory was the lucky winner receiving a total of $ 4,754.00.

“With the jackpot prize drastically increasing every week, excitement was beginning to build in the community” explains Sara Lauzon of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund, “We are very excited for Candice, who had been purchasing her weekly tickets every week.”

“I know I can speak for both the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank committees when I say we are very happy with the results and are very thankful for the community support.” says James Croteau of the Kapuskasing Food Bank. “We see time and time again that Kapuskasing and the surrounding areas are very generous communities, and this fundraiser is a great example. We could not have been successful without all the support.”

The totals for Catch the Ace are as follows:

Total weekly prize money awarded: $ 2,974.00

Total Jackpot: $ 4,461.00

Total given to the charities: $ 7,435.00

“The sponsors for Catch the Ace also played an important role”, adds Mrs. Lauzon, “without them, this event would not have been so successful. The committee would like to extend a big thank you to: Circle Confectionary, CKGN, Namaste Studio, Spacek’s AVU, Rustic Bucket, Jackie’s Variety, and Guenette Funeral Home.”

For those not familiar with Catch the Ace, it is essentially a 50/50 draw but with two prizes: 20% of sales are awarded weekly to one winner, while 30% of sales are added to the Jackpot prize.

Before the start of the game, a deck of 52 cards were randomly sealed in envelopes, numbered from 1 to 52, and locked in a display case. Every week, those wanting to play had to purchase a ticket and pre-select the envelope number they think contained the Ace of Spades.

Every Wednesday night, committee members held the draw live on their Facebook page where one winner was selected to win the weekly prize and a chance to win the jackpot prize – if their chosen envelope number contained the Ace of Spades. If the envelope number was not the Ace of Spades, the revealed card and envelope were destroyed, and the game continued for another week. The winning Ace of Spades was found in envelope number 19.

“Due to the overwhelming success, Catch the Ace Kapuskasing will return for a second round” explains Mr. Croteau. “The committee is going to take a week or two to organize the new round, so watch our Facebook page for announcements.