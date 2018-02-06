Sno-Rovers Poker Rally sees positive turnout

KAPUSKASING - Not even the cold winter chill could stop over 70 people from participating in this year's annual Kapuskasing Sno-Rovers Poker Rally held on Feb.3.

“Everything went really well today, though though the weather was cold we still had a good turnout, with 74 people showing up and having a good time,” said Sno-Rovers president Bob Roussy.

Taking home the top prize this year with a winning hand was Luc Portelance who received $422.50.

Second place was won by Yvon Carriere, who received $253.50, while third place was won by Louis Martel who won $169.

Winning the 50/50 draw was Rejean Goulet, who took home $158.

Roussy expressed his thanks to all volunteers and sponsors who helped make the event possible.

“I'd like to thank all of our volunteers who helped groom the trails for this rally, as well as the volunteers who helped out here at La Forge,” Roussy said. “Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn't be able to have this rally.”