Flyers readying for round one versus Cubs

The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers will have little time to lick their wounds after a pair of losses this past weekend against the North Bay Major Trappers and the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, as they prepare to begin the playoffs this weekend against the New Liskeard Cubs.

“Although we didn’t get the results we were looking this past weekend, we did a lot of things well limiting two teams with a combined total of seven regulation losses to four goals apiece,” said Flyers coach Glen Denney. “They’re two very different teams, but if we can continue to limit the good opportunities they get, we’ll put ourselves in a good position (for the post-season).”

While Denney is looking forward to meeting those teams in the playoffs, he isn’t looking past the Cubs by any stretch.

“Against Liskeard it’s going to be about burying our opportunities and limiting their quality chances,” he commented. “Their goaltender Caldwell has played really well against us and we have to try to get to him early because if they keep the game close, anything can happen.”

The Flyers will head to New Liskeard on Friday for game one of the best-of-three series, then will return home for game two on Saturday night at the Kap RCC. If necessary, a third and deciding game will take place in Kapuskasing on Sunday.

Game time Saturday night is 7:30 p.m. Should a third game be required, it will go at 2:30 p.m. at the RCC.