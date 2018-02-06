Catch the Ace Growing in Popularity

KAPUSKASING - Catch the Ace Kapuskasing is currently in it’s 10th week of play and Sara Lauzon, of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund, is pleased with the results. “Ticket sales have been picking up the last few weeks. The weekly prize amounts are increasing, and the jackpot is getting quite a bit larger every week.”

Despite a slow start, the jackpot has increased every week and is estimated at just under $ 1,700.00 for the draw that will be held on February 7, 2018. “With the larger jackpot, excitement has been building in the community and that is reflected in the ticket sales”, explains James Croteau of the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

The Weekly Prize Draw winners for the last four weeks are as follows:

Week 6: Lise Labelle $ 84.00

Week 7: Tammy Fillion $ 114.00

Week 8: Nichole Boucher $ 132.00

Week 9: Murielle Lozier $152.00

At the end of week 9, the Jackpot was $1,423.50, and the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank have received a total of $ 2,372.50

“We’re excited to announce a partnership with a new sponsor; Rustic Bucket will now be selling Catch the Ace tickets” says Mr. Croteau. “After careful consideration, we will no longer be selling tickets at the Food Bank on Tuesdays, and instead have added a retail location at the Model City Mall. We will also be occasionally attending various community events, such as the Thursday night Bingo.”

For those not familiar with Catch the Ace, the object of the game is simple: Find the Ace of Spades to win the Jackpot prize. There are also Weekly Prize Draws as an added incentive.

“Using a standard deck, 52 playing cards were randomly sealed in envelopes, numbered from 1-52, and locked in a display case”, explains Mr. Croteau, “Every week, you must purchase a ticket and pre-select the envelope number you think contains the Ace of Spades. There is an available number sheet at each sales location, so be sure to write an envelope number that is still in play.

“Every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. live on the Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, committee members select one ticket. The winner of the draw receives 20% of that week’s ticket sales and a chance to win the Jackpot Prize - if their chosen envelope number contains the Ace of Spades. If their envelope number is not

the Ace of Spades, the revealed card and envelope is destroyed, and we continue playing for another week.”

The Jackpot Prize is progressive: 30% of ticket sales is added to the jackpot every week that the Ace of Spades remains hidden. “The Jackpot Prize has the potential to become quite large”, says Mrs. Lauzon, “if the Ace of Spades stays hidden until the end, the jackpot could be $ 30,000. It all comes down to ticket sales though, so we really need the support of the community for this game to be successful. This could possibly be one of the biggest fundraising activities for both the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank, two local charities who run strictly on donations.”

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at Rustic Bucket, Circle Confectionary, CKGN, Namaste Studio and Spacek’s AVU during their regular business hours. Tickets are also available from committee members: James Croteau, Ted Czuba, Stephanie Joly-Cloutier, and Sara Lauzon.

The Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, as well as the website www.catchtheacekap.ca will be updated weekly with prize amounts, the winners and their selected cards. The website also has all the rules and regulations for the raffle and contact information for the committee.