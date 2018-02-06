KAPUSKASING - Following a successful evening of fun, fashion, and fundraising for breast cancer research, held earlier in October of 2017, Blooming Bouquet Flowers and Gift Shop has begun planning for its next fashion show, set to take place in April.

According to event organizer Maureen Loaring-Reed, the night of fashion will take place on April 12 at the store's location.

“The show is not until April because we want to wait until we get all of our summer line in, and people are too bummed out with this weather to come out in the dark,” she said. “So we thought we'd wait until after Easter to a time when people are beginning to think about summer.”

Loaring-Reed said that some changes to the show include having it be longer and feature a wider array of clothing and jewellery options.

“We're going to have more models than before, we'll showcase more outfits, and we'll have more of a show of the jewellery,” she said. “We want to put together a variety of whole outfits, from top to bottom.”

Also new for the upcoming event, is a shift in how the donations for breast cancer will work.

“This time around we're not asking people to donate, we're only going to do that once per year,” she said. “But what we will do, is that the store Owner/manager Barb Arsenault said we'll donate 10% from any sales during the evening, to our annual contribution to the cause.”