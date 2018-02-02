Former Kap CAO charged with defrauding town

KAPUSKASING - On June 6, 2017, the James Bay Detachments Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced an investigation into allegations of fraud involving two males in the Town of Kapuskasing, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that between September 2014 and February 2015, a male from the Town of Kapuskasing as well as the owner of a solar panel company contracted by the Town of Kapuskasing, defrauded the town of approximately $800 000.

OPP Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) and OPP Aviation Services, using their Unmanned Aerial System, assisted with this investigation.

Yvan BROUSSEAU, 64 years of age, from Crysler, Ontario has been charged with Fraud Over $5000 contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and Breach of Trust by a Public Officer contrary to section 122 CC.

Karl HOLLETT, 54 years of age, from Napanee, Ontario has been charged with Fraud Over $5000 contrary to section 380(1)(a) CC.

The accused persons have been released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing, Ontario on March 19, 2018.