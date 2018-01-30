OPP:What to expect when a highway re-opens

KAPUSKASING - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to provide the motoring public with the safety tips following a road closure.

Police are advising drivers that they can expect to be stopped again after a highway reopens for the following reasons:

• Only one lane of traffic is open to allow the flow of traffic alternatively

Please take these factors into consideration and always leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

The OPP would like to remind motorists to drive with caution during the winter months.

Travelers can obtain road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions.