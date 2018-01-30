KAPUSKASING - A new restaurant opened in Kapuskasing this week, as The Salty Pig CO.CHON opened its doors on Jan 23 at its location on 20 Byng Unit 2.

The restaurant features a variety of pork products, sandwiches, milkshakes, soups, and more.

“We wanted to offer a little bit of different things to Kap,” said owned Kevin Savage. “There is a lot of great places in town that have really good burgers, poutines, and things like that, and I didn't want to do the same thing.”

Savage said that the intention with the restaurant is to eventually offer a variety of smoked meats to go with warm summer heat, but in the meantime they will be focusing on pulled pork and pork belly.

“There isn't a lot of pork belly sold up here, and people don't really know about it,” he said. “It's basically large slabs of bacon and delicious, its hard to go wrong with it.”

Also featured on the menu are different sandwiches, vegetarian options, and a special wrap known as the East Coast 'Donair.'

“The Donair is basically where we roast meat on a spit, then shave it off and put it on a pita bread with tomatoes and onions,” Savage said. “It is popular down east and out west as well, but down south its just starting to pick up as of a couple years ago, and we thought what a better place to introduce it as a quick service like we are.”

The newly renovated location will offer some indoor seating he said, but the focus is on quick fresh foods.

“We have seating inside, but we're going to gear a lot towards catering in the community, for a lot of events, and just having an option for fresh foods,” he said. “We do all of our soups fresh, and all of our ingredients are fresh, I do all of my own rubs, there's nothing coming in frozen except for our ice cream.”

Savage, originally from Toronto, said that he moved up North following a health incident and fell in love with the area and the community.

“I came up here to recover, my parents live up here, and I fell in love with it, and then fell in love with a girl here, and we decided this was where we're going to settle in,” he shared. “I think this is a great community, I've been to a few others in the area, but really Kap was the one I wanted to live in and be a part of, and I'm really excited to be a member of it now.”

He said one of his goals with the restaurant is to hold a number of events to both encourage and participate in town.

“I have plenty of plans for things I want to do, starting with a grilled cheese challenge taking place on Jan.22,” he said. “I think it's fun being a part of the community. Another thing I want to bring here is a ball hockey tournament that I do with my restaurants every year called the “Stanley Keg tournament” to help raise money for the Heart and Stroke foundation.”

“We're really happy to be here. I was born in Iroquois Falls, so I understand the North, and I feel we don't get enough credit for what we can do, and I want people to see that there's still some really good food and people out here trying hard to be a part of the community.”