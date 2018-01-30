It is finally official – The Town of Kapuskasing’s project with medical marijuana producer CannAssist is moving ahead after receiving the green light from the federal government.

“It has been a long process,” said Kapuskasing mayor Alan Spacek. “There was a 750-page application as part of 3,000 pages of document submissions. It’s been almost a four-year process to this point.”

The confirmation of readiness to proceed was received by CanAssist in late-November.

“We are thrilled,” said CannAssist CEO Janice Britton. “We’ve met or exceeded all of Health Canada’s requirements. We’re excited to be bringing jobs and further economic development to Kapuskasing.”

“The people that we have met up here and their willingness to partner with us has been nothing short of exceptional,” said CanAssist COO Mark Pearlman. “We’re so happy to be partnering with this community.”

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by fall of this year. After a successful inspection by Health Canada, a license will be issued for medical marijuana production, cultivation and sales at the facility.

Although construction has yet to begin, Britton said there are already plans for an expansion for the facility within 8-10 months of commencing operations.

“The current supply is nowhere near what the demand is for medical marijuana and that’s not taking into account the recreational market, which we intend to enter also,” she commented. “We intend to bring the facility from 45,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet.”

Job postings for the facility will be disseminated as the time toward operations draws closer.

The Town of Kapuskasing will have five per cent equity in the local facility.