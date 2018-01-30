Heading to regionals

KAPUSKASING - Five cadets from the 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadet Corp received medals over the weekend at the Northern Ontario Area Cadet Biathlon held in Sault Ste Marie.

Taking place Jan. 27 to the 28, the weekend competition saw six local cadets participate in both individual races, and team relay races, with five medals being received.

“The juniors ski six km, and shoot 22 rifles for three bouts of five targets, and the senior cadets ski eight km and shooting three bouts of five targets,” said Coach Officer Denise Nadeau.

Competing this year was Cdt. Kayden Mallette with WO Olivier Paquette, Sgt. Charlene Gagnon-Hachey with MWO Amanda Robinson, and Sgt Elisabeth Trottier with Cpl Maxime Parent.

Taking home medals was Robinson with 2nd place in the Youth division, Parent claiming 1st in the Junior Division, Gagnon-Hachey taking 2nd in the Junior Division, and Parent and Trottier finishing 2nd in the Open Relay.

CO Nadeau said that the weekend marked the first time Cdt Mallette and Sgt Gagnon-Hachey competed.

“Kayden Mallette just started skiing with us about a month ago, and he's progressed very well,” she said. “Sgt Charlene Gagnon-Hachey has skied with us for the past two-three years, but she has never gone to a competition. She's a competitive figure skater, and couldn't fit both of them in at the same time, and this year she decided to go with us here for this competition.”

CO Nadeau said that in preparation for the event each cadet has been skiing multiple times a week.

“They've been skiing three to four times a week, and depending on variety, some have done at least 100 km of skiing, they've also done shooting practice.”

She expressed her thanks to the Kap Nordic Ski Club, Coach Zig Kowalski, and the Parent family for their assistance.

Sgt Gagnon-Hachey, Sgt Trottier, and Cpl Parent will be participating in the Regional Competition in Sault Ste Marie in two weeks time.