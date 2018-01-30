KAPUSKASING - Collège Boréal held a press conference held at the Timmins campus on Jan. 18, announcing the team members participating in a Humanitarian Project in Guatemala.

The initiative, a first for the college, aims to help people living in poverty, both locally and abroad. Launched last fall, the project consists of two phases: the first allowing participants to volunteer for local non-profit organizations; the second taking them to Guatemala from May 5 to 13, 2018 to help build cinderblock homes.

“College life isn’t just classes, textbooks, and social gatherings. By giving back to the community and helping others in need, participants will gain important lifelong lessons in leadership, teamwork, and selflessness,” said Daniel Giroux, President, Collège Boréal.

The project allows students to cross international borders, gain intercultural experiences, benefit from a language immersion experience, and increase their awareness of the world’s cultural and socio-economic differences.

In total, nine students and four staff members from Collège Boréal in Timmins, Kapuskasing, and Hearst are participating in the project: Michelle Boileau, Recruitment Officer, Timmins; Kathryne Cook, Business student, Timmins; Andréanne Côté, General Arts and Science student, Timmins; Jennifer Daoust, Job Developer, Timmins; Ashley Deschatelets, Office Administration – Executive student, Timmins; Mélanie Dufresne, Manager of Postsecondary Programs, Timmins; Lianne Jean, Office Administration – Executive student, Kapuskasing; Cynthia Larrivée, Practical Nursing student, Timmins; Michel Mainville, Professor, Timmins; Alexis Maltais, Business student, Timmins; Christine Paul, Pre-Health Sciences student, Hearst; Briann Rondeau, General Arts and Science student, Timmins; and Jean-Guy Tremblay, Heavy Equipment Technician student, Timmins.

The Humanitarian Project is made possible thanks to fundraising activities and the contributions of numerous project partners, such as Royal Lepage Northern Realty Leaders –Timmins Brokerage, ScotiaBank in Timmins, Project Love, and Zumba Timmins.

“On behalf of Collège Boréal, I would like to thank all those who collaborated toward and contributed to the success of this initiative. Thanks to you and the support of our communities, we can continue to offer students valuable learning experiences such as this one,” said Jean-Pierre Nadon, Collège Boréal Director in Timmins.

Community members wishing to support the college’s Humanitarian Project can donate online.