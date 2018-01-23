Spacek encouraged by news of proposed panel

The provincial government says it is taking action to support northern families and communities, creating opportunities for businesses while balancing habitat protection of wildlife species.

The government has posted a proposal to create an independent, expert panel to provide advice on a long-term solution for species at risk in Ontario's managed Crown forests. This panel would include representatives from northern municipalities, Indigenous leaders, scientists and forestry practitioners.

“Our government has listened to the concerns of northern municipalities, Indigenous communities, environmental organizations and the forest industry – and we want to find a solution which strikes the right balance as we deal with the negative effects of climate change,” said Nathalie Des Rosiers Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This new proposal, with a two year regulation extension for forestry, will allow us to continue to uphold Ontario’s high standards of sustainable forest management and protection for species at risk while we find a solution that is right for Ontario.”

The independent, expert panel will work to identify innovative local approaches and potential pilot projects for consideration as part of the development of the province's long-term approach to protecting species at risk and their habitat while minimizing impacts to the forest industry.

The province is also proposing to extend the current regulatory approach to Crown forestry for a two-year timeframe.

Kapuskasing Alan Spacek said that this most recent proposal from the provincial government is a step in the right direction.

“There are three key elements to this,” said Spacek. “First, (the provincial government) has agreed to a two-year exemption for the forestry sector. We had asked for five but two is a significant step in the right direction.

“The establishment of the stakeholder group is something we’ve been asking for for quite a while, so that’s also important to note. Third is the commitment to withdraw the ESA portion from the forestry modernization part of things and separating as a standalone item. Ontario already has the highest environmental standards when it comes to the forestry sector and the ESA just created another layer of permitting bureaucracy that we were concerned environmentalists were using to impede forestry activities in our area.”