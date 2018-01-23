Plagued by the gas plant scandal, the privatization of the province’s electrical utility, the Sudbury by-election scandal and the decision to let future generations of people not even born yet to pay for its Long-Term Energy Plan, Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals were in desperate need of a win heading toward next spring’s election.

What to do? What to do?

Aha!

Give lower-income Ontarians something they’ll be really grateful for... FREE MONEY aka the $14/hour minimum wage increase, with a promise to raise it once again in 2019 to $15/hour.

In 2014, in raising the minimum wage from $10.25 an hour - where the Liberals had kept it since 2010 - to $11 an hour, Wynne promised that going forward, hikes to the minimum wage would be predictable and linked to inflation, to be fair to employers as well as employees.

But, heading into the June election, Wynne announced a 31.6% hike to the minimum wage over 15 months, a direct contradiction of her earlier commitment and an obvious political move to force Ontario’s employers to pay for her attempt to buy the votes of minimum wage workers.

How could this possibly go wrong? After all, they’re putting money in the pockets of working Ontarians that need it the most, right?

The provincial Liberals likely expect to be lauded as heroes of the workingman, modern-day Robin Hoods, etc. en route to another win at the polls in the spring… Right?

Wrong.

Once again, Wynne’s Liberals have fumbled the ball, with an act of buffoonery the likes of which is usually reserved circus sideshows.

How?

Consider for a moment the minimum wage worker in Ontario pre-wage hike.

True, $11.40/hour wasn’t the greatest. For that there is no argument.

Some workers had benefits or perks from their respective jobs and some didn’t. For some the wage was adequate, for others not.

Regardless, the plus side was that on the whole, a lot of people were working, whether full-time or part-time and earning some sort of living, however humble.

Now consider the post-wage hike minimum wage worker.

They may (or may not) be working. A raise of this magnitude will more than likely force employers to lay off workers to account for the discrepancy.

Oh and just as a side note? Those boycott protests so many people are so fond of hopping on the bandwagon for in order to voice their support for minimum wagers? Guess what? You’re making it worse because a small business that isn’t making money doesn’t keep as many staff. Knock that garbage off before you put someone in the unemployment line.

Those who happen to be lucky enough to avoid the axe, can in many cases look forward to a clawback of hours, perks, benefits, or all three as was the case for the employees at two Tim Hortons locations in Coburg, Ontario.

Additionally, those who are “lucky” enough to be kept on the payroll will be paying more in payroll deductions and taxes.

Oh, and by the way, expect an increase in costs on goods and services for everyone to help soften the blow on small business owners, who have been offered no relief whatsoever by the provincial government.

Isn’t that wonderful?!

Wynne’s Liberals would have Ontarians believe that it is the greedy owners of small business who are to blame and that they are bullying their employees by resorting to these types of measures, which just isn’t the case.

Simply put, successful small businesses cannot remain successful small businesses by giving money away.

The only saving grace in all of this is no matter how much smoke the Liberals blow in the air now, it will likely have cleared enough by election day for voters to see things as they truly are.