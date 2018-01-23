KFSC hosts CanSkate event
On January 13th, the KFSC held its 6th CanSkate Elements event. This is a yearly event that occurs for our up and coming skaters who are tested on their skills learned over the past four months.
A big thank you needs to go out to numerous individuals beginning with the KFSC CanSkate coaches Marissa Tremblay and Josee Renaud. Their Program assistants who assisted the coaches were Alexandra Grzela Munnoch, Ameilia Tremblay, Danica Francoeur and Naza Grant. In addition, a huge thank you goes out to Lynn Ann Grzela for organizing the event and taking fabulous pictures of each individual skater.
Congratulations goes out to everyone who participated and helped out including parents and caregivers.
Our 19 adorable and hard working CanSkaters were the following:
Carlierose Bergeron
Alexa Boisvert
Quinton Coghill
Veronica Doonan
Christian Guidon
Sebastien Gravel
Mia Fortier
Annabel Lauzon
Julia Ouimette
Florence Van Alstine
Caitlin Ashikawa
Noemie Guidon
Adrien Renaud
Levannah Tremblay
Tash-i-nay Martin
Charlie Doll Joncas
KFSC Star Skaters will be travelling to New Liskeard on January 26-28, 2018 for the James Bay Interclub competition which is now open to skaters across Ontario and no longer a regional competition. Good luck skaters and coaches.