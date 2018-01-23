Kap artist showcases paintings in Timmins Hospital

KAPUSKASING - Kapuskasing artist Jo-Anne Fortin is showcasing her works at the The Timmins and District Hospital Foundation art gallery, with some of the proceeds being donated to the hospital for the purchasing of new medical equipment.

The gallery made its debut on Jan. 8 and will be showcased until Feb. 16, Fortin said.

“On display are acrylic paintings, with the main theme of the gallery being tributes to those that inspired me,” she said. “For example, one of the paintings is a tribute to Martin Gray, who was a writer that died last year, with another painting being a tribute to Marius Ouellette from the community.”

She said that the paintings helped serve as a way for her to grieve for their losses, as well as extend a thanks for the inspiration she received from them.

Fortin first began painting when she lived in Ottawa earlier in her life.

“I always enjoyed painting, but I first seriously started while I was teaching at the college in Ottawa,” she said. “I was teaching an early childhood education program, and the students had to do an art project, I decided to participate with them and assisted through painting, and then I continued after that because I found so much enjoyment from it.”

She said that every painting has a story and she hopes that her art can show the inspirations and help move others.

Fortin extended her thanks to the Ontario Arts Council for their assistance.