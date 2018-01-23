Hearst vying for Hockeyville

HEARST - The Town of Hearst and Hearst Economic Development are pleased to announce the nomination of the Claude Larose Arena as part of the Kraft Hockeyville 2018 National Competition.

The participation of the population is the key element in this contest as the winning municipality will be the one with the most points, according to the entries on the website and the interactions on social media. A virtual meter on the contest website allows the viewers to follow the evolution of the points of each arena and especially ours, the Claude Larose arena.

The website is user-friendly; everyone is invited to submit a photograph, a Twitter share, a 140 character-post or a story submission. For the latter, three questions will need to be answered. And, this is all on-line! Visit www.krafthockeyville.ca, select CLAUDE LAROSE ARENA

A total of $ 650,000 in prizes will be awarded as part of the contest. The first prize includes: $ 250,000 to improve the recreation center, an NHL® preseason hockey game, the 2018 Kraft Hockeyville Canada title and designated trophy.

Visit the Facebook pages of Hearst Tourism, Hearst Economic Development, Corporation of the City of Hearst and the Claude Larose Recreation Center to receive updates and progress scores!