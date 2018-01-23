KAPUSKASING - The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) sent requests on November 29, 2017 to the three main political parties in the province, seeking their vision for Northern Ontario. The sole party to respond to date is the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

“While we wait to hear from the Ontario Liberal Party and the Ontario New Democrats about their platforms for Northern Ontario, we are encouraged by several commitments made by the Progressive Conservatives,” said Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM. Specifically, they committed to bringing back the Ontario Northlander by the end of their mandate, reverse increases to the aviation fuel tax for all Northern airports, invest in a mobile PET scanner for Northern Ontario and repeal the Far North Act which was a sweeping piece of legislation that ignored Northern voices and stood in the way of economic development opportunities.

Northern Ontario is home to approximately one third of Ontario’s municipalities and also includes nearly 90 percent of the province’s landmass. The region also faces unique challenges, which require a different approach than the rest of the province.

“We believe that all three parties should have a plan for the North. Hearing campaign promises about transit in the GTA for example has little relevance to those living and travelling in Northern Ontario,” continued Spacek.

Northern Ontario needs a committed and willing provincial partner that listens and works hard for the region now and after Ontarians head to the polls on June 7, 2018.