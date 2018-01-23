KAPUSKASING - District School Board Ontario North East is looking for your thoughts on how to best support students, parents, families and community partners as it moves into the future.

Trustees and Senior Administration are beginning the journey of developing a new, 3-year Strategic Plan they hope to have in place by September, 2018.

The Strategic Plan will act as a roadmap from which informed decisions can be made. “In the coming weeks, we will be holding public consultations throughout the district,” commented Board Chair, Bob Brush. “We invite all of our stakeholders to attend these important meetings. A survey will also be placed on our website in the coming weeks, at www.dsb1.ca. We’re hoping for some positive and constructive feedback.”

“The formulation of a new Strategic Plan will be a comprehensive process comprising research and consultation with our schools and communities,” adds Director of Education, Lesleigh Dye. “We will be discussing our long-term goals, priorities, and formulating an updated mission and vision. Input from the public is essential in formulating our overall strategic direction.”

Community Consultation Schedule:

- Kirkland Lake District Composite – 60 Allen Ave., Kirkland Lake

- Tuesday, January 30, 6:30-7:30pm Englehart High School – 61 Fourth St., Englehart

- Wednesday, January 31, 6:30-7:30pm Timiskaming District Secondary School – 90 Niven St., New Liskeard

- Thursday, February 1, 6:30-7:30pm Kapuskasing District High School – 61 Devonshire St., Kapuskasing

- Tuesday, February 6, 6:30-7:30pm Ecole Secondaire Cochrane High – 453 Chalmers Ave., Cochrane

- Wednesday, February 7, 6:30-7:30pm Iroquois Falls Secondary School – 44 Anson Dr., Iroquois Falls

- Thursday, February 8, 6:30-7:30pm Timmins High & Vocational School – 451 Theriault Blvd., Timmins

- Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-7:30pm Roland Michener Secondary School – 155 Legion Dr., South Porcupine - Thursday, March 1, 6:30-7:30pm