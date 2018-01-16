KAPUSKASING – The founding and candidate nomination meeting of the Mushkegowuk-James Bay Ontario PC Constituency Association will take place in Kapuskasing on Saturday, January 27, 2018.



“We have worked diligently for a number of months to ensure that both associations have a solid foundation in the lead up to the election,” said Robert Manseau (Timmins-James Bay President). “Several individuals have already put their names forward to become founding members. Their energy and enthusiasm is a recognition of the need for change in both ridings.”



Following the founding meeting, the newly formed Mushkegowuk-James Bay Ontario PC Constituency Association will nominate a candidate for the 2018 General Election.



Members in good standing are eligible to vote.



The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Kapuskasing Golf Club.