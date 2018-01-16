Mattice residents charged with trafficking

On January 11, 2018, the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Chabot Crescent in the Village of Mattice. Police seized Cannabis Marihuana with an estimated street value of $15000 and a firearm.



The controlled substance was discovered after Hearst officers and the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were advised of a 911 call that was disconnected, somewhere in the Village of Mattice on January 10, 2018 at approximately 9:15 p.m.



Subsequently, a female and a male were arrested. The female attended a local hospital via ambulance for a non-life threatening medical assessment and was soon released into police custody.



Sylvie CONSTANTINEAU, 26 years of age and David GAUVIN, 33 years of age, both from Mattice, Ontario have been charged with the following offences:

* Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

* Traffick Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana under 3 kilograms(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) contrary to section 4

* Produce a Schedule II Substance - (cannabis marihuana) contrary to section 7(1) CDSA

* Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) CC



The accused persons were released on a Promise to Appear and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on February 28, 2018 to answer to the charges.

