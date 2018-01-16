Kap Sno-Rovers to host annual Poker Rally

The Kap Sno-Rovers snowmobile club will be holding a Poker Rally on Saturday, February 3.



Participants must register between 10 am and 12:30 pm at one of two locations: La Forge in Kapuskasing, or the Damco Gas Station in Moonbeam.



The cost for entry is $20 for each poker hand purchased. Participants must be back at La Forge before 4:30 pm to qualify for prizes. Just off the Top A trail near Brunetville Road, a short section of new trail will be opened to facilitate snowmobile access to La Forge.



Participant will receive a numbered card at each of the four checkpoints (La Forge, Damco Fuels, Lily Creek on trail #L123 southeast of Kap, and the intersection of trails #L123 and #L143 southwest of Kap) before heading back to La Forge. The run is approximately 100 km in length and maps of the course will be available.



Upon returning to La Forge, participants must present their four vouchers in exchange for five cards which will constitute their poker hand. To improve the hand, up to two of these cards may be exchanged for the cost of $5 each.



After 4:30 pm, prizes will be handed out to those holding the best poker hands. 25% of the returns as first prize, 15% of returns as the second prize, and 10% of the returns as third prize. Participation prizes will also be drawn.



The snack bar will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information call 335-2055.